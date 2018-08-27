Walmart Hires 206K US Veterans

Walmart Stores Inc. (Bentonville, Ark.) has announced that since its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment initiative was launched in May 2013, it has hired 206,000 U.S. military veterans and has promoted more than 30,000 to higher-paying roles. The big-box retailer is now 80-percent of the way toward reaching its goal of hiring 250,000 veterans by 2020.

The program was launched to help transition military veterans and their families returning to civilian life by placing them with jobs and also allowing them to transfer jobs between stores for military transfers as needed.

Since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested $40 million toward its commitment to “strengthening systems and communities to help our military, veterans and their families navigate the wide array of resources available to them at all stages of their service journey,” the company says.