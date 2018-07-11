Walmart Hires Chief Customer Officer

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it is expanding its executive team with the creation of its newest role: Chief Customer Officer. The role will be filled by Janey Whiteside, who will assume the role August 1. She will be joining the company from American Express (New York).

According to Fortune, Whiteside will be in charge of Walmart’s efforts to win new shoppers and keep customers at the center of its operations, particularly ensuring that its e-commerce expansion is seamless for customers. She will also be in charge of Jet.com (Hoboken, N.J.), which the retailer acquired two years ago.