Walmart Hires Tech Veteran as Incoming CTO

Walmart has hired Suresh Kumar, an industry veteran who has spent time at Amazon, Google and Microsoft, to the newly elevated position of chief technology officer and chief development officer, reports Market Watch.

Kumar was most recently vice president and general manager of display, video, app ads and analytics at Google. In his new role at Walmart, he will report directly to CEO Doug McMillion.

Former Walmart CTO Jeremy King left the retailer in March to join Pinterest. Kumar’s first day is July 8.