Walmart Introduces Pay Benefit for Military Workers

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced a new benefit to employees who take time off to serve in the military. The retailer has vouched to cover any pay difference that its full-time and part-time workers may face if they leave for voluntary or involuntary military assignments and their military salary is less than what they would have made in stores.

The policy will cover any military assignment lasting from three days to up to five years, including basic training.

The retailer says that it is one of the first major retailers to offer this kind of comprehensive coverage. It has also promised to hire 250,000 honorably discharged veterans by the end of 2020, reports CNN Money.