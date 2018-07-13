Walmart Introduces Convenience Stores

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) opened a new convenience store this week in Plano, Texas, that is expected to be expanded elsewhere in Texas over the course of this year.

While the company has operated various fuel stations in some of its Supercenter parking lots, this new store debut (which has yet to be named) features expanded hot food, beverage and snack options, as well as soft-serve ice cream and a full assortment of convenience merchandise, according to CSP Daily News.

At 2900-square-feet, this location is larger than the company’s previous fuel kiosks. The company has also planned to open three more of these convenience shops throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year at Walmart Supercenter stores that do not already have fuel centers.