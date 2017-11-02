Walmart Launching In-Store Holiday Parties

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it will begin hosting in-store parties throughout the holiday season in an experiential marketing campaign called “Rock This Christmas.”

The first in-store party will take place nationwide this weekend and is themed “Toys That Rock.” Other events will be “Parties That Rock” and “Gifts That Rock.”

According to CNBC, the move is an attempt to ensure that the in-store shopping experience doesn’t get lost amid the retailer’s other omnichannel pushes. In all, it will host more than 20,000 parties over the next two months.

"We are investing in [stores] this year more than we ever have," said Tony Rogers, chief marketing officer for Walmart U.S. "It's the most we've done in stores."