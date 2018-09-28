Walmart Names New Bonobos CEO

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it has named Micky Onvural as chief executive officer of its men’s apparel retailer Bonobos (New York), which it acquired last year.

Onvural originally joined the company in 2016 when she was named chief marketing officer. Later, she was also made co-president. Earlier this year, she said that she was striving to double the brand’s sales in three years. Before joining Bonobos, she worked for L’Oreal (Clichy, France) and eBay (San Jose, Calif.), according to Digital Commerce 360.

The news follows the announcement earlier this month that Andy Dunn was stepping down from the role. He was Bonobos’ original founder in 2007. However, according to Retail Dive, Dunn is staying on with the company in the role of senior vp of digital consumer brands.