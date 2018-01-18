Walmart Names New Ceo for International Division

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has named a new chief executive officer for its international unit: Judith McKenna is being promoted to president and ceo of Walmart International, which is the company’s second-largest operating segment.

McKenna joined the company in 1996, when she served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of its U.K. operation, Asda. Since then, she has worked in other senior positions throughout Walmart, including its International and U.S. divisions. Most recently, she was executive vp and chief operating officer for Walmart’s U.S. division.

She will assume the ceo role on February 1, succeeding David Cheesewright, who has been in the role since 2014 and is now looking to retire from a full-time role. He will stay on through March to ease the transition and then will continue to work with the company on a limited basis with specific projects, reports Retail Leader.