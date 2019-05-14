Walmart to Offer Next-Day Shipping

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has announced it will offer next-day delivery for customers in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California in the next few days, according to CNBC. The retailer plans to roll out next-day deliver to about 75 percent of U.S. customers by the end of the year.

“We have been working on this for the past several years,” Marc Lore, head of Walmart’s e-commerce business in the U.S., said about the move toward next-day shipping. “We’ve been investing ... and now we are in the position to reap the benefits.”

Amazon recently announced it would upgrade its prime members to one-day shipping at a cost of $800 million. It has not yet announced a timeline for the rollout.