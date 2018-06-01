Walmart Offers Affordable Employee Tuition

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has announced a major move that it hopes will edge out the competition from others retailers to attract and retain talent: offering $1 per day college education to its employees.

The retailer has partnered with Guild Education, a tuition reimbursement an education platform, to subsidize tuitions for its workers, reports CNBC. The move is reflective of a growing trend in retail to sweeten benefits for associates by way of education, paid time off, childcare and higher pay.

Associates will only pay $1 per day for the calendar year, and Walmart will cover the rest. The company estimates that up to 68,000 of its workers could enroll when the program launches. Walmart declined to comment on how much the program would cost the company.