Walmart Overhauls Beauty Department

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is testing an overhaul of its beauty department in various stores around the country, including its Secaucus, N.J., store, which is also one of the company’s most heavily trafficked and high-volume locations.

The overhauled department features illuminated, white fixtures displaying different products and iPads highlighting key trends and interactive lessons about how to achieve different looks. The array of products is also being overhauled, as the company seeks to bring in new brands and feature trend-driven items such as natural products and Korean beauty. For instance, the company plans to add 700 new products to its beauty lineup by the end of 2017, with many of them being new-to-market items, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

The company will also be launching its own brand of natural color cosmetics and skincare next month, called Found. It will be stocked in 650 stores and online.