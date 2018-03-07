Walmart Partners with BuzzFeed

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it is teaming up with viral publisher BuzzFeed (New York) on an exclusive line of Tasty-branded kitchen products. The collection features more than 90 cookware products that available now in stores and on Walmart.com.

The products are meant to make cooking fun with bright colors and accessible enough that cooks of all experiences can use them to prepare any of Tasty’s more than 2700 online recipes. The Tasty Kitchen line will also be featured in new videos from the publisher.

According to a press release, this merchandise partnership is a reflection of “a broader strategic partnership between Walmart and BuzzFeed, which will see the two companies collaborate across creative development of a wide range of consumer products; experimentation and innovation in e-commerce; media and marketing and more.”