Walmart Partners with Ellen DeGeneres

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it is teaming up with celebrity talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres to launch a new women’s fashion line. The company has signed a multi-year fashion partnership with DeGeneres.

The line will be called EV1 and will kick off on September 10 when it will debut inside 2300 stores and online. The debut collection will feature nearly 60 items including denim, T-shirts, accessories and footwear.

According to Reuters, the move comes as the company is seeking to gain traction in the apparel segment and better compete with the likes of Amazon (Seattle), who is also actively ramping up its offerings in this category.