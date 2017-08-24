Walmart Partners with Google Assistant

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has teamed up with Google (Mountain View, Calif.) to begin offering thousands of items through the Google Express marketplace, which will be accessible to voice-activated shopping via the company’s Google Assistant.

The products are expected to be available in the marketplace by late September and will be the largest number of items in the marketplace from a single retailer. Google Express has partnerships with other retailers including Costco (Issaquah, Wash.), Target (Minneapolis) and Bed Bath & Beyond (Union, N.J.).

Customers can sync their already-existing Walmart accounts, which will integrate the retailer’s Easy Reorder feature into the service and allow it to personalize recommendations based on their past in-store or online orders.

The company plans to expand voice-activated shopping in the future to also include ordering fresh groceries and selecting in-store order pick-ups, reports Women’s Wear Daily.