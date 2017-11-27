Walmart Reclaiming ‘Lowest Prices’

Walmart Inc. (Bentonville, Ark.) is getting closer to regaining its reputation for retail’s lowest prices. The mass merchant has been investing in lowering its prices to remain competitive with Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle), which recently announced it would drop prices on third-party products and cover the difference for its Marketplace sellers – a move that was interpreted as a clear strike at Walmart.

At present, prices at Walmart.com are only .3 percent higher than on Amazon.com, according to a study by Market Track, a retail data analytics firm. Walmart’s average online prices were 3 percent higher than Amazon’s in the first 350 days ending Nov. 7, 2016, according to Reuters.

The study’s findings also show that, rather than just temporary discounts, Walmart has been able to consistently cut prices across many categories, including electronic wearables and outdoor products.