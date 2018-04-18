Walmart Redesigns Website

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) announced that it will launch a redesigned website in May.

The updated website will offer new features such as more personalized and specialty experiences. For instance, one new feature will be showcasing the top-selling items in a customer’s location, and another will be a new digital home shopping experience that aims to streamline how customers purchase home merchandise.

The website will also debut a cleaner display as well as stronger content and photography showcasing real-life moments. In addition, the new site will transition away from the company’s signature blue-and-white color scheme in favor of a more expanded and vibrant palette.

These changes are all in hopes of providing a “more modern digital shopping experience,” according to Chain Store Age.