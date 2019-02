At about 1000 stores across the country, Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) will be replacing its “people greeters” with “customer hosts,” workers that will be tasked with security and shopper-assisting duties. The changes are planned to occur by the end of April, adding to the 1000 stores already affected by the new role change.

Workers with disabilities, who have predominately occupied the “people greeter” role, feel disproportionately affected by the new changes. Walmart is requiring its customer hosts to be able to lift at least 25 pounds, clean up spills, collect carts and stand for long periods of time, among other requirements, according to NPR.

In response to coverage on the topic from media outlets, Walmart responded stating they would be extending the 60-day greeter transition period for associates with disabilities while it “explore[s] the circumstances and potential accommodations, for each individual, that can be made within each store.”