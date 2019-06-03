Walmart’s ‘Fast Lane’ Debuts in Canada

Walmart Canada (Mississauga, Canada) has launched an “urban supercenter” concept, according to Retail Dive, which features the retailer’s new “Fast Lane” checkout. The new system allows shoppers, using the Walmart app as they shop, to scan products and then check out by having a barcode scanned, similar to Amazon’s Go concept.

The new store will also include a new grocery area with organic produce as well as Canadian seafood and meat.

A second “urban supercenter” concept is slated to open in Thornhill, Ontario, sometime next year, reports Retail Dive.