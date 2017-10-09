Walmart Streamlines Online Order Returns

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) is launching Mobile Express returns for online purchases in November and for store purchases in 2018.

Customers will use the Walmart app to start the return process and then simply scan a QR code in-store to complete the return, reports CNBC. The goal is to shorten the return process from 5 minutes to 30 seconds.

"We know that returning an item and waiting for a refund, especially for a product purchased online, isn't always seamless, so we've completely transformed the process for our customers – whether they are shopping in stores or at Walmart.com," said Daniel Eckert, senior vp of Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration.