Walmart Teams with Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore has teamed up with Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart on a new home collection that launched this week on the company’s various websites, including Walmart.com, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com.

The new collection, Flower Home, is an affordable home décor and furniture line featuring nearly 220 items that are inspired by Barrymore’s travels and her own decorating.

The move is part of Barrymore’s focus on growing her Flower brand, according to Women’s Wear Daily. For Walmart, the move is part of the retailer’s larger plan to “premium-ize” its digital shopping experience, particularly in the home category.