Walmart Tests VR Experience

Walmart (Bentonville, Ark.) has begun pulling 50-foot tractor trailers up to a few of its stores’ parking lots to test a new VR experience that centers on a “How to Train Your Dragon” theme. The application was created by Walmart subsidiary Spatial&, a tech company it acquired this time last year, under its Store No. 8 incubator.

Customers partaking in the experience sit in VR-powered chairs and wear VR headsets, so they can see, smell and feel sensations that make them feel like they’re actually in the movie, according to Business Insider.

Walmart hopes to use the technology for future applications, letting users test camping gear or even cutting back on large displays in favor of immersive, product-integrated concepts.