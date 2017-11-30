Warby Parker Expands in New York

Warby Parker (New York) will open two new stores in New York this weekend.

One store, located on the Upper West Side, is 650 square feet in size and has been modeled after a library.

The other store, located near Rockefeller Center and opposite the Radio City Music Hall entrance, is 6100 square feet in size with four levels. According to the New York Post, it will feature a kaleidoscopic mural inspired by artist Stuart Davis. Shoppers who come on opening day can also receive free postcards featuring the artwork. Both stores will also offer an exclusive New York-inspired sunglass frame design.

Both stores are set to open Saturday, Dec. 2.