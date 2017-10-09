Warner Bros. Debuts Pop-Up

Warner Bros. (Burbank, Calif.) opened a pop-up store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood.

“The Get Animated Invasion” featured licensed Warner Bros. merchandise designed by Danielle DiFerdinando of the Danielle Nicole brand, reports Women’s Wear Daily, among other designers. The 4500-square-foot space sold products such as a Tweety Bird cross-body minibag, a Bugs Bunny bucket bag and a Marvin the Martian backpack.

“'The Get Animated Invasion' pushes the boundaries of fan engagement, blurring the lines between art, content and commerce,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products.