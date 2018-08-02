Wayfair Announces First Store

Wayfair (Boston) will be opening its first brick-and-mortar store later this year.

The 20,000-square-foot space will function as an outlet store and will reportedly open outside Cincinnati, where it will sell off excess inventory, including returns.

According to Forbes, the news follows “adamant” declarations from the company that it had no need or plans for physical stores. That stance seems to have changed, at least in part to what are being called “excessive” returns, as well as the difficulty in gaining new customers, particularly as the company continues to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle).