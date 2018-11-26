Wayfair Launches Holiday Pop-ups

Online-only home goods retailer Wayfair has launched two holiday pop-ups, one at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass., and the other at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. Home design experts will be on-hand to answer questions and recommend products, and visitors can learn more about specific DIY projects in a “how-to” educational section. These pop-ups are the first physical retail locations for the brand.

This store opening originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.