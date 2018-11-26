Wayfair Launches Holiday Pop-ups

Temporary spaces offer IRL education, advice
Posted November 26, 2018

Online-only home goods retailer Wayfair has launched two holiday pop-ups, one at the Natick Mall in Natick, Mass., and the other at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. Home design experts will be on-hand to answer questions and recommend products, and visitors can learn more about specific DIY projects in a “how-to” educational section. These pop-ups are the first physical retail locations for the brand.

This store opening originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section. 

Mass merchants

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.