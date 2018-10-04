Wayfair Plans Pop-Up Shops

Wayfair (Boston) announced that it will open two holiday pop-up shops this year in its first foray into bricks-and-mortar retail.

The pop-ups will be located in Natick, Mass., and Paramus, N.J., and will open on November 1. The stores will feature a curated selection of tabletop and housewares items for sale as well as a how-to station that will provide instruction on various home-improvement projects. Customers will also be able to place orders from Wayfair’s website, browse more than 100 fabric swatches to create custom furniture, and interact with on-site customer-service and home-design personnel to answer questions.

The company also plans to open a permanent outlet store in early 2019 in Florence, Ky., that will sell returned and closed-out merchandise, reports Chain Store Age.