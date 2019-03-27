Wayfair Plans Retail Expansion

Boston-based Wayfair announced that it will open its first full-service retail store later this year. Slated to open in fall 2019, the debut store will be located in Natick, Mass., where it previously hosted a pop-up shop over the holiday shopping season.

The new store will include customer service and home design experts who can offer design consultations as well as purchase products and place orders for delivery.

The company also plans to open four pop-up shops in other locations later this summer. According to AP News, the pop-ups will offer “an immersive experience for consumers to interact with the Wayfair brand.”

This retail expansion also follows the company’s recent opening of its first outlet store, which is attached to its warehouse in Florence, Ky.