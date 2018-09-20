WelleCo Opens US Store

WelleCo, the Cottesloe, Australia-based wellness supplement company co-founded by Elle Macpherson and Andrea Horwood, is opening its first U.S. store today, Sept. 20, 2018.

The store is located in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, and the brand has plans to open another store in Los Angeles by next year. The decision to expand into the U.S. followed an increase of sales in the country that made up more than half of the company’s sales.

The store offers appointments with nutritionists, a smoothie and tasting bar, demonstrations by chefs and water-bottle monogramming services.

The four-year-old company also plans to begin selling its products next month at Sephora (Paris), which the retailer plans to utilize as an anchor brand for its push into the wellness category, according to Glossy.