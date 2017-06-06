West Elm Names New President

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) announced that Alex Bellos, formerly the head of Rejuvenation, as well as Mark and Graham brands, is the new President of New York-based West Elm.

Bellos first joined West Elm in 2008 and served as vp, strategy and development from 2010 to 2013, according to a press release. He will replace James Brett, who is leaving to become the ceo of J.Crew.

“Alex’s deep knowledge of the West Elm brand, combined with his success driving double-digit growth across our newer businesses, make him the right person to continue to advance West Elm’s initiatives and to lead the brand’s tenured team,” says Laura Alber, Williams-Sonoma’s president and ceo. “He is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in brand development, finance and operations, with a strong track record of developing winning strategies, leading change, and driving detailed execution.”