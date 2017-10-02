Wet Seal Returns in E-Commerce

Teen retailer Wet Seal (Foothill Ranch, Calif.) is coming back after bankruptcy, but only online.

In March, Gordon Brothers Group (Boston), primarily known as a liquidator, acquired Wet Seal at a bankruptcy auction for $3 million, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Starting next week, Wet Seal plans to introduce a minimum of 100 products every week through crowdsourcing in which a “Seal Squad” of select customers votes on styles.

“We are starting online first because that’s where we can best engage with the consumer. Once we reestablish the brand and have proven our business model, then we can go to the wholesale [market] with certain categories, and later on [consider] opening stores,” said Ramez Toubassy, president of the brands division at Gordon Brothers Group.