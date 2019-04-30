WeWork Files for IPO

WeWork (New York), also known as The We Company, has filed for an initial public offering, according to TechCrunch. The documents were submitted confidentially to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for review.

TechCrunch reports the company originally filed for IPO paperwork in December and was valued at $47 billion in January.

WeWork’s revenue in 2018 was $1.82 billion, while its net loss totaled $1.9 billion. Despite this, the company established a 90-percent occupancy rate in 2018 and rose its membership totals by 116 percent to 401,000, TechCrunch reports.