Whole Foods Curtails 365 Concept

Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) is reportedly putting the brakes on its Whole Foods 365 store format.

The concept debuted two years ago and the company now operates a dozen of these locations. While the company does not plan to close the already-existing 365 stores (including two Atlanta-area stores that opened last month), it said in an internal memo that no new ones would open.

The company explained that the 365 concept is no longer relevant, as the company has been lowering prices in its core Whole Foods Market stores over the past year, according to Supermarket News.