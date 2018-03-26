Whole Foods Makes Staff Cuts

This past week, Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) President Nicole Wescoe announced in a conference call obtained by Business Insider that it would cut its store graphic artist and regional marketing manager roles companywide. Wescoe did not specify how many positions would be affected, but the company operates 450 stores and 11 regional offices in the U.S., according to Business Insider.

The changes come less than a year after Whole Foods was purchased by Amazon (Seattle) and reflects a shift in the company’s previously localized approach to its stores. The CEO said the company would centralize “the creation and production of signage and decisions around signage needs.”

Whole Foods is offering severance pay to affected employees if they continue to work until July 2, which includes two weeks’ pay for each year they have been employed by the company, up to 26 weeks’ pay. Additionally, the CEO says they will be attempting to find other roles for affected employees somewhere else within the company.