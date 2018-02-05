Whole Foods Opens NY '365' Store

This past week, Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) unveiled the East Coast’s first lower-price alternative, Market 365, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The store, near Barclays Center, is 30,000 square feet, and offers its products for lower prices on nearly all items, including staples such as eggs, milk, bread and produce. The location also features grab-and-go foods, as well as unaffiliated restaurants inside, including Next Level Burger, Orwashers Bakery, Juice Press, and POURiT Authority, according to Delish.

The rollout of these 365 locations is a clear indication the retailer has been listening to its customers’ feedback regarding its higher-than-most price points. So far, it has opened five other locations, including stores in California, Oregon, Texas and Ohio, as well as the first in Southern California.