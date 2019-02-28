Whole Foods Rebranding 365 Banner

Whole Foods (Austin, Texas) is converting its 365 by Whole Foods Market chain of stores to the company’s namesake brand. This follows the company’s announcement last month that it would no longer expand the 365 banner.

There are a dozen 365 stores currently, all of which will undergo the transformation to regular Whole Foods stores. They will receive new signage, product assortment and back-end distribution, according to Progressive Grocer.

The 365 store concept was launched four years ago as a smaller-format version of the regular Whole Foods store and emphasized the company’s private label products.