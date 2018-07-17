Wholesale to Retail: Why the Brick-and-Mortar Experience Matters

The retail landscape is continually shifting, and no longer is there an adversarial relationship between a brand’s e-commerce/mobile platforms and its in-store retail. Shoppers now see the store as the physical embodiment of the brand. In their session at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, Ellis, Watts and Arend outlined how retailers can successfully leverage their image, overall mission and marketing platforms to extend the digital essence of themselves to their physical environment.

For information about the International Retail Design Conference (IRDC), Oct. 2-4 in Seattle, please visit irdconline.com.