Why Visual Merchandising is More Critical Today than Ever Before

In today’s retail climate, with budgets being slashed and doors closing, well-executed visual merchandising is a cost-effective tool that attracts, engages and motivates customers to make purchases, while also telling the unique story of the product or brand. In an expert panel discussion at the 2017 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in New Orleans, moderator Sharon Lessard and panelists from Vera Bradley, Canada Goose and SunTrust Bank explored questions such as: Where are the important merchandising areas in a store? Should every touchpoint be equally as engaging?

