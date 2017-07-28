Williams-Sonoma Expands to South Korea

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) has entered into a franchise agreement with Hyundai Livart Furniture (Yongin, South Korea) to open stores throughout South Korea.

The company plans to open 30 stores from the company’s various banners throughout the country over the next decade. So far, the partnership has allowed the company to open a combined Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids store, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma stores in Seoul, South Korea.

In October, the franchise partnership will open a five-story flagship store in Seoul, which will house a Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm. It will mark the first time all three banners have been offered in a single location, reports a press release.