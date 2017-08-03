Williams-Sonoma Launches 'Design Crew'

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) announced that it will begin a new home-design service that will allow customers to seamlessly choose from products offered across its various banners, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn and West Elm.

The new unit, called the Design Crew, is made up of 500 employees who will offer free consultations. The service will be available at select stores to begin with, and employees can even make follow-up visits to the home.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Design Crew is a way to get people to go into the company’s brick-and-mortar stores and boost business, which has not fully recovered since the recession.

“We think it’s a big game changer,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Laura Alber.