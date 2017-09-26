Williams-Sonoma to Open Second Home Store

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) will open its second standalone William-Sonoma Home store on September 28.

The 5300-square-foot store in New York will feature city-appropriate home furnishings and decor, as well as complimentary Design Crew interior design services, reports Chain Store Age. Since the concept originally launched in 2004, Williams-Sonoma Home has been available online and through a monthly direct mail catalog. The first Williams Sonoma Home standalone store opened in Calabasas, Calif., in April.

“We’ve had our kitchen store in Chelsea for years and when the opportunity arose to have the two concepts side-by-side, we couldn’t pass it up," said Janet Hayes, president of Williams-Sonoma and Williams-Sonoma Home. "Now customers can shop for every room in their home, right in one place.”