Williams-Sonoma Opens its Largest Concept Store in Seattle

Williams-Sonoma (San Francisco) has opened the largest of its dual-concept stores in Seattle.

The 7000-square-foot store features kitchen and food products – including a curated assortment of food from local businesses – as well as Williams-Sonoma Home, complimentary in-home design services, a cookbook club and monthly cooking classes for adults and kids, according to a press release.

“Seattle is full of forward-thinking people and they deserve a place to shop that is experiential as well as community-minded,” said Janet Hayes, president of Williams-Sonoma.