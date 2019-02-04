WindowsWear Awards Names Winners

Announced at a gala event in New York last week
Posted February 4, 2019
More than 500 guests gathered at the Marquee New York (New York) on Jan. 30, 2019, to celebrate the WindowsWear Awards. VMSD magazine was a media sponsor of the annual event. The 108 total nominees were drawn from 30,000-plus images that were uploaded to the WindowsWear website during 2018. Voting then took place online across 18 categories.
Voting took six weeks, garnering participation from thousands of voters from more than 77 different countries.
The 2019 winners are:
Best Interior: Dolce & Gabbana
Best Pop-Up: Loro Piana
Best Installation: Tiffany & Co.
Best AR / VR Experience: DVF
Best Packaging: Chloé
Best Window: Etro
Best Holiday Window: Tory Burch
Best Icon Window: Michael Kors
Best Prop: Coach
Best Mannequin: H&M
Best Collaboration: Fendi x Fila
Best Use of Color: Alice + Olivia
Sustainability: Timberland
Best Use of Technology: Louis Vuitton
Best Interactive Experience: Macy's
Best Use of Light: Dior
Heritage: Ralph Lauren
Legacy: Lord & Taylor
Most Liked on Social Media, Bergdorf Goodman Simon Doonan Award: Bergdorf Goodman
For more information, please visit windowswear.com/awards.