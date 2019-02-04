WindowsWear Awards Names Winners

More than 500 guests gathered at the Marquee New York (New York) on Jan. 30, 2019, to celebrate the WindowsWear Awards. VMSD magazine was a media sponsor of the annual event. The 108 total nominees were drawn from 30,000-plus images that were uploaded to the WindowsWear website during 2018. Voting then took place online across 18 categories.

Voting took six weeks, garnering participation from thousands of voters from more than 77 different countries.

The 2019 winners are:

Best Interior: Dolce & Gabbana

Best Pop-Up: Loro Piana

Best Installation: Tiffany & Co.

Best AR / VR Experience: DVF

Best Packaging: Chloé

Best Window: Etro

Best Holiday Window: Tory Burch

Best Icon Window: Michael Kors

Best Prop: Coach

Best Mannequin: H&M

Best Collaboration: Fendi x Fila

Best Use of Color: Alice + Olivia

Sustainability: Timberland

Best Use of Technology: Louis Vuitton

Best Interactive Experience: Macy's

Best Use of Light: Dior

Heritage: Ralph Lauren

Legacy: Lord & Taylor

Most Liked on Social Media, Bergdorf Goodman Simon Doonan Award: Bergdorf Goodman

For more information, please visit windowswear.com/awards.