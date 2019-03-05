Winner's Circle

This past December, VMSD magazine honored three retailers with its Excellence in Visual Merchandising and Design award during the 22nd annual PAVE (Planning and Visual Education Partnership; Hollywood, Fla.) Gala, which took place Dec. 5, 2018, at the Cunard Building at Cipriani, New York.

Eric Feigenbaum, VMSD Editorial Advisor/New York Editor, and VMSD Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Acevedo took to the stage to present the coveted glass apples to Timberland (Stratham, N.H.) for its Fifth Ave. flex space, FAO Schwarz (New York) for its return to the retail scene, and Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) for its House of Innovation 000 flagship. Pictured here is VMSD’s Acevedo with winners Bevan Bloemendaal, VP Global Environments and Creative Services, Timberland, and Anne Moretuzzo, Global Store Planning & Design Manager, Timberland, and VMSD’s Managing Editor Carly Hagedon.