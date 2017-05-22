Women in Design: Let’s Take Over the (Design) World

Being a woman in the design world can be a powerful thing, but it can also come with its challenges. Gabrielle Rosi, senior design coordinator, Whole Foods Market (Austin, Texas) explored the attributes women bring to the design industry, what challenges they face, and how we can empower and support one another to achieve our professional and personal goals. In this session at the 2016 International Retail Design Conference (IRDC) in Montréal, Rosi and co-presenter Deborah English (DL English Design) shared stories of legendary women in design and leadership and looked at what makes women great to work with and for. Attendees learned how to build creative confidence in women and offer advice for others in creative roles, on both the client and agency side of the business.

