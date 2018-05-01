Women Lead Nike’s Corporate Culture Overhaul

Women working in Nike’s Overton, Ore., headquarters have staged something of a revolt in recent months, leading to the overhaul of the company's human resources procedures and the exit of several top-level male executives.

Upon years of experiencing inappropriate behavior from male counterparts – including sexual harassment – and stunted career growth, a group of women at the company’s HQ office quietly surveyed their female peers, revealing patterned gender discrimination by the brand’s executives, reports The New York Times.

The results of the surveys were handed in to CEO Mark Parker on March 5, and subsequently at least six leading male executives at the company have departed or plan to leave in the near future – including its head of diversity and inclusion.

Responding to the operational missteps, Nike has begun a comprehensive review of its HR department, will make management training mandatory and is revising its internal reporting processes.

Nike commented on the problems to the Times, stating that they were limited to “an insular group of high-level managers” who “protected each other and looked the other way.”