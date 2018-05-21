Women’s Sneaker Sales Rise

Over the past year, women’s sneaker sales have seen a sharp rise of 37 percent, while high-heel sales saw an 11-percent decline, according to The NPD Group (Port Washington, N.Y.), showing that the casual-wear “athleisure” trend remains strong.

Analysts credit the rising popularity of casual footwear to collaborations between sportswear brands like Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) and adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany) with both entertainment industry celebrities like Kanye West and Rihanna and fashion houses like Stella McCartney. High heel sales are falling most rapidly within the footwear sector, reports CNBC, although inventory of high heels rose 28 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.

While women continue to purchase high heels for dressy events, more casual workplaces and more stylish options across various styles are contributing to the overall decline in heel sales. "I don't think it's so much of a rejection in high heels as much as it is that there are many alternatives," said Gerald Storch, CEO of New York-based retail advisory firm Storch Advisors.