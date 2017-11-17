Wrangler Plans Unique Pop-Up

Wrangler (Greensboro, N.C.) will be opening a pop-up shop in downtown Greensboro, N.C., where the company is headquartered.

The pop-up will open Dec. 1 and run for two months inside a 2500-square-foot space in an old furniture building. It will showcase a large variety of the brand’s fashions including iconic re-releases, as well as new collections.

It will also debut its new 27406 Collection, named for the Greensboro zip code. The line is made on vintage looms in another local factory (the Cone factory) that has been in operation for a century. These will be one of the last runs made at the Cone factory, which is closing at the end of the year.

The pop-up will facilitate as a way to gain consumer research, with some of the corporate marketing and research executives staffing the pop-up to interact directly with customers about how they buy Wrangler jeans and their thoughts on the various designs, reports Winston-Salem Journal.