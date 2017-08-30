Wrangler Teams with Peter Max

Wrangler (Greensboro, N.C.) is teaming up with artist Peter Max to release a limited-edition collection in celebration of the brand’s 70-year anniversary.

The collection features updates of the company’s earlier collections with Max from 1970 and 1971, including T-shirts bearing the artist’s "Summer of Love"-inspired artwork. In total, the collection includes 18 styles for women and men, spanning jeans, jackets and shorts.

The collection will be available in early September, though it already rolled out to the European market in June. It will only be available in Wrangler’s two stores, in Denver and Dallas, as well as through its website.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Peter Max offering is part of a broader 70th anniversary collection drawing from the Wrangler archives that is helping the brand connect with more fashion-forward shoppers, including more women.