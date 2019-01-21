Yeti, Crocs, Lululemon Lead Retail Pack: CNBC

Despite less than projected holiday sales from department stores, CNBC’s Jim Cramer has identified three retailers as leaders in the pack: Yeti Holdings (Austin, Texas), Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) and Crocs (Niwot, Colo.).

Lululemon had its best holiday season in six years, reports CNBC, and it even raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook. Cramer said the athleisure retailer was “absolutely on fire.”

Yeti went public at the end of October, at a time when most companies would avoid doing so, and its stock immediately plummeted. Since then, however, the company has seen faster sales growth with its direct-to-consumer business, also raising its outlook.

Crocs, on the other hand, hasn’t performed quite as strongly, but it pre-announced strong first-quarter results.