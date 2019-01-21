Yeti, Crocs, Lululemon Lead Retail Pack: CNBC

The three retailers are consistently surpassing expected performance
Posted January 21, 2019

Despite less than projected holiday sales from department stores, CNBC’s Jim Cramer has identified three retailers as leaders in the pack: Yeti Holdings (Austin, Texas), Lululemon (Vancouver, British Columbia) and Crocs (Niwot, Colo.).

Lululemon had its best holiday season in six years, reports CNBC, and it even raised its fourth-quarter earnings outlook. Cramer said the athleisure retailer was “absolutely on fire.”

Yeti went public at the end of October, at a time when most companies would avoid doing so, and its stock immediately plummeted. Since then, however, the company has seen faster sales growth with its direct-to-consumer business, also raising its outlook.

Crocs, on the other hand, hasn’t performed quite as strongly, but it pre-announced strong first-quarter results.

