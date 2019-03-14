Zara Opens Customization Pop-Ups

Zara (Arteixo, Spain) will be opening customization pop-ups inside three of its European stores this month.

The services available via the pop-ups will allow customers to embroider names and other words onto 13 different denim clothing options. It will be available in the company’s Amsterdam, Barcelona and Milan stores, as well as online for delivery to shoppers in Italy, Spain, Britain and Holland, reports Reuters.

The move is timely given that last year, a global fashion survey identified customization as the industry’s number one trend.